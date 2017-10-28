KCSO: woman injured after shooting on Oak Valley Drive

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dispatch confirms Knox County Sheriff’s Office is responding to reports of a shooting Saturday night on Oak Valley Drive.

The call came in just after 7 p.m.

KCSO says that a woman was shot and it doesn’t appear to be fatal.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

This is a developing story stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more information as it becomes available.

