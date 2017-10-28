Family walks to remember loved ones affected by alzheimer’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Thousands of people participated in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” Saturday morning.

The Janeway family showed up in their purple shirts, face paint and tutus to honor Johnny Janeway.

“Johnny was always the life of the party,” said Johnny’s sister-in-law Pam Suffridge. “It’s really hard to see someone that strong go down as fast as he did.”

Johnny’s son, Joey, says he never really understood how terrible the disease was until he watched it kill his father.

“It happened so fast,” said Joey. “It’s a horrible disease because it’s like you lose the person twice. You lose them when they forget you because it rips your heart out and then you lose them for real when they pass.”

Two months later after losing Johnny on Father’s Day this year the family got more devastating news.

“He doesn’t have the progressive kind like my brother- in-law had,” said Deborah Given’s of her husband, Jerry. “They say his is a slower form of Alzheimer’s.”

Now the Janeways are watching another loved one slip away.

“He does our bills and stuff at home,” says Given’s. ”It’s getting now to where he can’t remember which ones to pay and which ones not, so I’m having to start doing that.”

The Janeways say they aren’t giving up. The family took part in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”

“That’s just the way we are, we stick together,” said Suffridge. “We’ve always been close. If one needs us then we’re there. We felt like with this, that was one thing we could do as a family to honor Johnny.”

The Alzheimer’s Association surpassed it’s goal of $80,000. At last check $102, 857.58.