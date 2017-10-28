1 injured after shooting on Boxwood lane in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was sent to the hospital after reports of a shooting Saturday night on the 2300 block of Boxwood Lane.

The call came in just after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim that had been shot in the hand.

The victim was tranported to UT Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators and forensic technicians responded to the scene, investigation is ongoing at this time.

