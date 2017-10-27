Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Pete

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a 7-year-old Tennessee brown dog named Pete.

Pete is a little shy, but loves to cuddle and loves to play. He’s a bigger dog and is full grown, but still loves to be outside and play. He would want to be with a family that wants to give him a lot of attention and love.

This weekend, Young-Williams Animal Center is celebrating Halloween, hoping their animals will find forever homes at their Howl-o-Week adoption event. During the event, dogs are $20 and cats are free.

For more information on adopting Sadie or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.