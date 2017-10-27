Vine Middle holds career fair for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students at Vine Middle School got to take part in a college and career fair Friday morning with sixth, seventh and eighth graders getting the chance to attend.

Students had the opportunity to check out possible careers like nuclear engineering, law, or even acting.

“I think one of the things we are trying to do for our students is really just to expose them,” said Kendra Berry. “A lot of times you might not know you have an interest in something until you see it being done. Or you have an interest in it until you see someone that looks like you being able to do it.”

Almost 50 area businesses, colleges, universities and other organizations were on hand the fair.