Trump praises Tennessee congresswoman for work on budget plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE) – President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning commending Tennessee congresswoman Diane Black for her work in passing the GOP budget plan.

“Diane Black of Tennessee, the highly respected House Budget Committee Chairwoman, did a GREAT job in passing budget, setting up big tax cuts,” Trump tweeted.

The White House praised the House passage of the $4 trillion budget resoluton as a necessary step for tax overhaul. The budget narrowly passed with a 216-212 margin. Twenty Republicans joined Democrats to oppose the measure.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement the vote “sets the stage” to give economic relief to Americans in the form of tax cuts and tax reform.

President Donald Trump has made a rewrite of the nation’s tax code his top legislative priority. The tax bill is the top item on the GOP agenda. It would be Trump’s first major win in Congress — and, Republicans hope, a much-needed boost for the party’s political fortunes in next year’s midterm elections.

Black, a Republican who represents Tennessee’s sixth congressional district, is running for governor of Tennessee in 2018.