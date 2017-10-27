Tennessee prepares for border game with Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee travels to Lexington to take on Kentucky for the 113th time on Saturday.

The Vols are looking to rebound from a 45-7 loss in Tuscaloosa last week. Kentucky is also hoping to bounce back from a loss against Mississippi State. The Wildcats started 5-1 for the first time since 2014 but fell short in Starkville, losing 45-7.

UT’s offense took a hit this week when star running back John Kelly was cited for possession of a Schedule 6 drug, a misdemeanor. Coach Butch Jones announced Wednesday Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont, are both suspended for Saturday’s game following the incident.

Freshman quarterback Jarrett Guarantano will make his third consecutive start against Kentucky on Saturday. Guarantano has completed 32 of 58 passes for 231 yards for one touchdown and one interception. In his first career start, true freshman cornerback Shawn Shamburger led the Vols with 12 tackles and his first sack against No. 1 Alabama. Shamburger’s tackles were the most by a true freshman since 2011 and the most by a Vol in an SEC game this season.

The Volunteers are 79-24-9 all-time against Kentucky and 37-14-3 when the game is played at Kroger Field. Tennessee has won the last five games of this border rivalry series. Last year Tennessee triumphed over Kentucky winning 49-36 thanks to quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who went for 11-for-17 for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

The Wildcats opened as 5.5 point favorites over the Vols. That number has since dropped to four points.

Saturday’s game will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.