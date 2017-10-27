Tennessee leaders discuss issues at Gatlinburg conference

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gov. Bill Haslam, Sen. Bob Corker and Sen. Lamar Alexander visited Gatlinburg to discuss the important issues affecting our state and country.

The governor opened the Q and A discussion at the Economic and Community Development Governor’s Conference to talk about what the state is doing well, like reducing unemployment.

“For the first time ever, we have all 95 counties below five percent unemployment and unemployment state wide is at three percent,” Haslam said. “We’re a full point below the national unemployment average, which is obviously great news.”

Corker added that advances in education, the Improve Act, and no state debt are areas where Tennessee shines. The senator also made light of his feud with President Trump, after the president accused the senator of being unable to be elected dog catcher in Tennessee.

“I like dogs so that’s pretty offensive,” Corker joked.

He turned to a serious note when discussing issues like North Korea, something he says keeps him up at night.

“The president has been very clear about the fact that he’s not going to allow North Korea to have a deliverable nuclear weapon to the United States,” Corker said. “They’re not far from that… estimates between 12 and 14 months, so if they’re moving toward that end, and we don’t figure out some other way to keep that from occurring, we’re going to be left with a binary decision.”

Alexander took time to talk about his efforts to improve health care, with his Affordable Care Act patch proposal.

“We all want to avoid chaos and we want to reduce premiums, so the 350,000 people in Tennessee who buy insurance in the individual market aren’t terrified by the possibility of the cost of their insurance or they won’t be able to buy it all,” Alexander said. “I believe that before the end of the year something like the Alexander-Murray proposal, that the president invited will become law.”