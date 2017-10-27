Suspect admits to string of downtown Knoxville robberies

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Xavier Townes (Source: Knox County Detention Center)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police found the man Thursday they say is responsible for a recent spate of robberies in downtown Knoxville.

Knoxville police say an extensive investigation lead them to Xavier Townes, who was already in custody on charges of theft and assault. During the investigation, one of the victims identified Townes as the man who robbed him through a suspect line-up.

When Townes was interviewed, he confessed to eight open robbery cases that happened downtown.

In addition to his previous charges, Townes is also charged with shoplifting, assault and aggravated robbery. Multiple robbery charges are also pending, in addition to a probation violation charge. He is being held on $27,500 bond.

 

