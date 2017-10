KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Relay For Life and Brig Center for Cancer Care & Survivorship are hosting a donation drive.

The organizations are raising money to help patients stay cozy while they are receiving treatment.

For every $10 donated, a patient will receive a pair of socks. For every $20 raised, a patient will receive a blanket. For every $30 donated, a patient will receive a blanket and a chemo cap.

The fundraiser ends Nov. 19. For more information, visit Relay For Life’s website.