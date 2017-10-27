Neighborhood health fair slated for Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – An East Knoxville primary care and psychiatric service provider is hosting the Ensemble Medical Neighborhood Health Fair on Saturday, October 28th at their medical offices at 417 Holly Street in East Knoxville from 11 a.m.until 2 p.m,

The fair will offer community members free flu shots available to residents, while supplies last, as well as a range of free health screenings and discussions led by Ensemble Medical staff. Participants will enjoy free food, drinks, and free health screenings. These screenings will include:

• Blood Pressure

• Blood Sugar

• Depression/Dementia

“We recognize there is a tremendous lack of healthcare services in our East Knoxville community, and we’re excited to have recently opened Ensemble Medical Primary Care and Psychiatric Services to better meet the needs of our friends and neighbors here. We have teamed up with other local community partners to present this special health fair to help residents better care for themselves and their families,” says Ensemble Medical physician, Deaver Shattuck.

In addition to free flu shots, screenings, food, and activities, a variety of talks will be given to attendees, such as specific presentations on strokes, diabetes, blood sugar, and a variety of other topics.

For more information about the Ensemble Medical Neighborhood Health Fair, call 865-770-4003 or visit their website at http://www.ensemblemedical.net.