Mascot man charged with arson after argument with stepbrother

Related Coverage Argument between brothers leads to house fire in Mascot

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A man faces charges for arson after an argument between two stepbrothers led to a house fire in Mascot.

Investigators believe Gregory Allen Bruner started the fire on Wednesday at a mobile home on the 3000 block Hudson Road. Rural Metro found home heavily involved with flames.

Anthony Puleo claims during a verbal argument, Bruner said he was going to burn down the house.

The suspect told investigators that he was in his bedroom after the argument and set a t-shirt on fire with a cigarette lighter. The report says Bruner was planning on throwing the shirt at his stepbrother, but the shirt ignited the bedroom.

The suspect says he left the home and tried to notify someone about the fire.

The stepbrothers were residents at the home, but not the owners.

Related: Argument between brothers leads to house fire in Mascot