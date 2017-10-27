Knoxville psychologists: Tablets are good educational tool for kids, but in moderation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new report shows nearly 42 percent of all kids under the age of 8 now have their own tablet, according to the non-profit organization Common Sense Media.

Included in their research, from 2011 to 2017, is a big spike in how much time kids are spending in front of screens. In 2011, it was 5 minutes on average a day, but in 2017 it’s gone up to 48 minutes a day.

Recess for the O’Dell family is sometimes at Fountain City Park. Lee Ann O’Dell homeschools her four children and says they have one iPad they’re allowed to use. When her kids use the iPad, timers are set.

“We try to just use it as a supplement, not as a primary. So for example, it being autumn now, we may look up something regarding why are the leaves changing,” said O’Dell.

How do parents know what’s the right choice for their kids?

“How you use it determines whether or not it’s healthy,” said clinical psychologist Dr. Laurie Williams.

She says tablets can be a wonderful educational tool for older children and a helpful distraction for little ones, but it should always be used in moderation.

“I would say definitely less than an hour a day is preferable, for preschool children and have that split up into increments,” said Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams says the more time children spend on tablets, the greater risk there is for depression, low self-esteem, and even obesity issues.

“It’s a high-risk activity the older you get and the more time you spend,” said Dr. Williams.

To not lose time or learning experiences, psychologists say parents should get involved with what’s happening on the tablet, especially if your child has their own.

“There needs to be a great deal of parental supervision about when it’s used. Some kids feel like if I have my own, that means I can use it whenever I want to and I don’t have to share it. That should never be the case,” said Dr. Williams.

For the O’Dells, playing at the park and being together are the moments they’d rather live than watch.

“I think there’s value in being bored sometimes,” said O’Dell.

Dr. Williams suggests parents limit their time, on their cell phones or iPads, adding parents are role-modeling that whatever’s happening in a text or on social media is more important than what’s happening in real life. She suggests putting aside everyone’s cell phone for about 20 minutes, every hour, when the entire family is home.