Knoxville police chief applauds president’s opioid announcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The White House took more steps to fight the opioid epidemic in our country on Thursday. President Trump declared the crisis a public health emergency. More members of the Trump administration came forward to say work needs to be done.

The opioid epidemic is not just a problem nationally. On Thursday in Knox County, the number of drug overdose deaths so far in 2017 matched the number from all of 2016. The Knox County District Attorney’s office reported 224 overdose deaths this year.

At least three people represented Tennessee when President Trump made his announcement. Among them was well known advocate Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch.

“It is kind of tough that Tennessee is on the front page of this issue,” he said.

He returned from his trip to Washington with an optimistic attitude. He fully supported President Trump’s move.

“I believe he is taking a measured approach to the problem. It is a first step and I think it is a good first step,” he said.

It’s an issue he is passionate about because of the impact abuse has had on his family. He said two of his children are addicted and both of them are in recovery right now.

He applauded relaxing rules on Medicaid to help more receive addiction treatment.

“We will see some changes in the ability to address those who have substance abuse,” he said.

President Trump also made a commitment to go after the people bringing illegal narcotics, like fentanyl and cocaine, into the country. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a warning last week after samples of cocaine from East Tennessee tested positive for fentanyl.

“If we can keep it from coming into the country, we can keep it out of the hands of those in our communities,” said Chief Rausch.

Chief Rausch said the three representing East Tennessee were an example of things that work. He got the opportunity to talk about the success of the Overdose Death Investigative Task Force. That program was highlighted on Thursday.