Knoxville chronic pain physician: there are successful alternatives to opioids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Talk of new action on the opioid epidemic comes as a worry to some who say they rely on the medications as they face debilitating pain every day. On Thursday, the president even mentioned the need to find alternatives for people in pain.

A total of 64,000 people died last year in the U.S. from a drug overdose. Now, the federal government is stepping in to curb the epidemic but it’s making some patients concerned.

“Many patients are concerned about the availability of opioids in the future,” said Joe Browder, M.D.

Browder, a chronic pain physician with Pain Consultants of East Tennessee, is finding but he told them not to worry.

“We are not going to leave anybody without good treatment for their pain but opioids are not what we thought they were,” he said.

Physicians there see opioids as a last resort. He said there are there are several successful alternatives to opioids for chronic pain, like physical therapy and psychological treatment.

“But none of those things alone would have done the job so it’s a little bit of everything does much better than trying to get a home run,” he said.

Dr. Browder sees many patients come here already on opioids so one of their biggest goals is to take them off completely or have them use the least amount as possible.

It is clear this epidemic does not discriminate. Dr. Browder said he has also been affected. His family member died of an opioid overdose. Now, he has dedicated his life to taking care of people with chronic pain.

Dr. Browder also gave WATE 6 On Your Side the most recent list he had on the number of opioid prescriptions by specialty. Primary care took the top five spots. Dentistry took spot number six.