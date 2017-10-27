KCSO: 16-year-old fired shots that killed Knoxville man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 16-year-old boy charged along with two others in the shooting death of a Knoxville man on October 10 was the one who pulled the trigger, according to new documents.

The juvenile, along with Jorge Ortiz, 21, and Cameron Brewer, 18, all face charges after police say Lucas Halliburton, 20, bought $80 in marijuana from Ortiz using fake money. Police say Ortiz then tried to lure Halliburton and the driver of the vehicle, Cameron Smith, 19, to Ammons Street on October 10 to try to recoup his money. When Halliburton and Smith drove up, they saw several people around a black Mustang and decided to drive away.

The Mustang followed and shots were fired from a .40 caliber handgun at the Chrysler Sebring that Smith was driving, striking Smith and Halliburton. Their car stopped in the 2500 block of East Emory Road, where Smith was pronounced dead. Halliburton was taken to UT Medical Center where he was treated for gunshot wounds.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Ortiz and Brewer are each been charged with first degree murder and attempted second degree murder. Each are being held on $1 million bond. The juvenile is charged with first degree murder.