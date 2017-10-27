Fulton’s ‘Swiss Army knife’ helps win on both offense and defense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Jashaun Fenderson truly does it all for the Fulton Falcons.

“I mean, he’s played inside receiver, outside receiver, corner, outside linebacker, both safety spots, kick return, punt return, kicker,” said head coach Rob Black.

“When I was little, I would just kick the ball in the yard,” said Fenderson.

The Falcons junior hauled in two touchdowns last week and took a punt to the house for a third score in their win against West. Then he lined up to kick the extra points.

“Sometimes he’ll score an 80-yarder and have to turn around to kick a PAT,” said Black.

The Fulton Swiss Army knife would help his team play for a region title Friday night against Oak Ridge, while doing what he’s always wanted to do for Fulton.

“I just kept telling them I could do it, I could make plays for the offense and defense,” he said.

Last year, Fenderson was strictly a defensive back who wanted to help his team score. This year, he’s gotten his chance.

“I’m proud of him. He kept pushing, he did what he needed to do to fulfill what he wanted to do on offense,” said senior wide receiver Coryean Davis.

“When his time came, he made the most of it. We knew he was a good athlete, but it was just a matter of him going out there and doing it. He’s gotten that chance, and he’s doing well,” said Black.

He’s making the most of his chance to kick too.

“I just take my anger out on the ball, when I kick,” Fenderson said.

“At first when we started putting him back there, he’d barely kick it, it’d barely go over the lineman’s head. But now he looks pretty good back there,” said Davis.

He grew up dreaming of scoring touchdowns. He’s looking pretty good living out his dream now, too.