Fulton Falcons retire Zaevion Dobson’s jersey number

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Fulton Falcon’s football team announced moments before Friday night’s game against Oak Ridge that they will be officially retiring the jersey of Zaevion Dobson.

Dobson died Dec. 17 2015 after shielding three girls from gunfire. That heroic act was also shared in an ESPN documentary called “24 Strong.”

Tonight would’ve been Dobson’s senior night. His mother, Zenobia, and brother were standing on the field alongside other families of senior players.

The retirement of the jersey means that another player at Fulton High School will ever wear the number 24 again.