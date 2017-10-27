Families to have fun on Ice Bears’ opening night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hockey is back in East Tennessee! The Knoxville Ice Bears will host their opening night Friday against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Fans can tailgate before the game across the street from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The tailgate will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The first 2,5000 fans will receive magnet schedules. The game starts at 7:35 p.m.

“The Voice” winner Chris Blue will sing the national anthem.

“We are extremely excited to have Chris start our 16th Season of exciting Knoxville Ice Bears Hockey by singing the National Anthem for our fans and the community that he grew up in and support us”, said Mike Murray, Ice Bears Team President and General Manager.

Also, during the first intermission, the ZOOperstars will perform.

Fans with ice skates can join the team for a public skate session after the game.

For more information, visit the Ice Bears’ website.