Annual Trick-or-Treat Trail slated for Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are only a few more days left to get your Halloween costume’s together and this Sunday, Star 102.1 is handing out prizes for the best outfits – and offering your family a safe place to trick-or-treat.

Star 102.1’s annual Trick-or-Treat Trail will be held Sunday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Pavilion from 1-4 p.m. The trail itself opens at 2 p.m.

The first 400 children will get free trick-or-treat bags from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. You’ll also be able to enter a raffle for Dollywood tickets and other great prizes. Raffle tickets are $1 each and the raffle benefits ETCH.

The event is sponsored by Star 102.1, Mountain Motorsports, the City of Knoxville and WATE 6.