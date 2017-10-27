Air Force retracts tweet’s Santa clause: He’s real after all

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says its tweet declaring Santa Claus “isn’t real” was just a bluff, part of a threat to steal Christmas from two feuding bases.

Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri jostled on Twitter about which fleet was better. KFGO radio reports the official Air Force account responded that if the bases couldn’t get along, Santa would “bring you nothing this year because he isn’t real!”

After the tweet generated widespread ridicule, the Air Force reversed itself. It declared Santa in fact “is real” and that the previous message was just an attempt to get the bases “in line.”

The Air Force stressed its North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa’s Christmas Eve sleigh travels using satellites, radar and jets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s