2nd arrest made in fatal shooting of former Tennessee State University police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man added to the state’s “Most Wanted” was taken into custody after a former Tennessee State University police officer was shot and killed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Ricardo Murray, Jr. turned himself into police overnight.

Jonathan Outlaw was shot and killed at a Robertson County gas station Tuesday night.

A juvenile is also charged in the case and authorities are still looking for a third suspect.

