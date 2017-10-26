UT Board of Trustees to discuss outsourcing at next meeting

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s Board of Trustees is set to discuss campus facilities outsourcing at its next meeting. This is as state Democrats are calling for an investigation into outsourcing contracts.

The Board of Trustees will meet on November 2-3. On the agenda is campus presentations on facilities services outsourcing decisions.

Meanwhile, Rep. Darren Jernigan and other members of the State Democratic Caucus are planning a press conference Friday in Nashville to discuss the need for an investigation into the subcontractors used by companies the state outsources for building management.

The faculty senate voted last week to oppose outsourcing. The group questions how outsourcing contractor Jones Lang LaSalle would accomplish the promised savings. The company released estimates earlier this month that it could save $5 million or more per year. It is up to each campus to decide whether to use the outsourcing contract.

More online: Read the proposal

