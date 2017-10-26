University of Tennessee celebrates Engineers Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee spent Thursday celebrating engineers and future engineers. More than 1,200 high school students from across the state, even some from across state lines, attended the Engineers Day Celebration at UT.

There was an opening ceremony at Thompson-Boling Arena, followed by competitions and exhibits at different engineering buildings on UT’s campus.

“It’s pretty cool seeing the ice cream made with liquid nitrogen. It’s cool how it froze so quickly,” said Ben Williams from Blountville.

“We hope that they can see UT’s passion for engineering, how wonderful Engineers Day is. You get to see everything about engineers, kind of experience what a typical day on campus would be like,” said chairperson Abigail Pennington.

There was also a quiz bowl and competitions like the egg drop.