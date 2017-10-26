TWRA announces dates of first young sportsman deer hunt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the dates of the first young sportsman deer hunt.

The hunt will be held Oct. 28-29. In 2016, youth hunts harvested a total of 5,854 deer during the first hunt.

Children ages 6 to 16 may participate by using a gun, muzzleloader or archery equipment.

Youth must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult who is at least 21-years-old. The adult must be in a position to take immediate control of the hunting device. Also, the adult must comply with the fluorescent orange regulations for legal hunters. The agency says multiple youth can be accompanied by the same adult.

The first segment of archery season ends Oct. 27 and the second segment begins Oct. 30 before ending Nov. 3.

Hunters can see information on license requirements, bag limits and more by visiting the TWRA website.