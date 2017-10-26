Two Knoxville restaurants earn lowest scores of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Two Knox County restaurants earned the lowest scores on the latest Department of Health restaurant inspections this week.

McDonald’s, 10208 Hardin Valley Road – Grade: 78

That’s a passing score. The inspector noted there was no time stamp on lettuce being held at room temperature. When food at restaurants is left out at room temperature, like lettuce or other leafy greens, there are rules that control how long it can be left out in order to prevent food-borne illnesses. According to regulations, when using time to control food temperature, management must mark down when food was first taken out of the refrigerator. Once it is removed, it has to be used within four hours to prevent bacteria growth. In McDonald’s case, there was no time stamp, so the inspector couldn’t determine how long the lettuce had been held at room temperature.

Also, when the inspector checked the ice chute at the drink fountain, he found pink slime on the surface. And, a kitchen worker preparing food was seen drinking from an open cup. It’s okay to sip a drink while preparing food, but drink cups must have a lid on them and you have to be drinking from a straw, not an open cup.

The Alley Bar & Grill, 7355 Kingston Pike – Grade: 80

The inspector found food temperatures were off – the grill cooler was holding raw food between 57 and 62 degrees. Cooked food was at 61 degrees – 41 and below is the safe temperature.

Fruit flies were found buzzing around the food preparation area. In addition, no chlorine was found in the dishwasher.

A reinspection is slated to be conducted soon.

Reinspection: Gettysvue County Club, 9317 Linksvue Drive – Old Grade: 76, New Grade: 96

Last week, Gettysvue Country Club scored a 76. The critical violations were corrected and the reinspected grade is a respectable 96.

Top Scores of the Week:

Stock Burgers, 1420 Emory Road – Grade: 100

Arby’s, 608 Emory Road – Grade: 100

Zaxby’s, 607 Emory Road – Grade: 100

Henry’s Bakery and Deli, 7231 Tazewell Pike – Grade: 100

Elkmont Exchange, 745 Broadway – Grade: 100

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, 113 Peters Road – Grade: 100

Paleo Foods Cafe, 2900 Alcoa Highway – Grade: 100

Krystal’s, 4100 Chapman Highway – Grade: 100

The Golden Roast, 825 Melrose Place – Grade: 100

Wise Guys Pizza Kitchen, 8078 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Litton’s Restaurant, 2803 Essary Road – Grade: 99

Bojangles, 2714 Chapman Highway – Grade: 99

Many of the top scoring restaurants serve lots of customers and those high grades mean the people preparing and serving your food know the health rules

You can see all of this week’s inspection reports by clicking here.