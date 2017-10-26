Rep. Rick Staples hopes to make it easier to test schools’ drinking water for lead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State Rep. Rick Staples is working on a bill he says would be a big help in keeping Tennessee children healthy.

Staples says currently, it is difficult for the state to test lead levels in schools’ drinking water. He says he is working with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to craft a bill that would make it easier for the state to collect those figures.

“What I’m trying to do is, schools built prior to 1986, to capture data to test the lead levels in the drinking water,” said Staples. “It’s a chance for us to be the bipartisan and proactive to put a mechanism in place for the safety of our kids.”

Staples says he is in the process of fine tuning the bill. He wants to add language regarding the sharing of information, making sure families know what is in the water.

He hopes to file the bill at the start of next year.