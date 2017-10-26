Post office observes breast cancer awareness month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville post office is observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, while celebrating the success of their breast cancer research stamp.

Wednesday afternoon, dozens of balloons were released to honor those who have died, while cake was given out to celebrate the survivors.

For the past 20 years, The U.S. Postal Service has been raising money for breast cancer research with a special “semi-postal” stamp.

Priced just 11 cents over the regular stamp, its an easy way to give back.

It’s a good way to show your support across the country when you put that on your stamps, said Patrick Campbell, postmaster at the Knoxville post office. “It’s our chance to give back to the community, support breast cancer research and hopefully help find the cure.”