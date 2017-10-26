PHOTOS: 5-year-old girl has dream wedding before another risky surgery

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFLA) — A brave 5-year-old girl got her dream come true wedding and married her best friend “just in case.”

Sophia Chiappalone has been under anesthesia 24 times in her short 5 years of life, and she is due for more surgery soon. Doctors said she wasn’t expected to live past age 2.

Sophia married her “boyfriend” Hunter from her preschool class and the photos from the extraordinary day are getting tons of attention online.

Wendy Cannella, a family friend who calls Sophia her adopted granddaughter, told WFLA News Channel 8, “She is scheduled for another open heart surgery and this was her ‘wish’ …you know just in case.”

Sophia and Hunter met when they were 3 years old and have been inseparable ever since. Sophia calls Hunter her best friend and the love of her life.

On Facebook Sophia’s mom, Kristy Somerset-Chiappalone said, “You know they say marry your best friend, it just doesn’t usually happen before 1st grade.”

Sassy Mouth photographer Marisa Balletti-Lavoie posted the photos of the wonderful day on Facebook and said, “Sophia Elyssa Chiappalone the beautiful baby with a broken heart had a beautiful little wish.”

The wedding happened on Monday in Meriden, Connecticut, where Sophia lives with her mother and two older sisters. She is scheduled to have another risky surgery in Boston very soon.

You can follow Sophia’s progress here.

