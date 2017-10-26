McAlister’s Deli to offer free kids meals on Halloween

(WATE) — Families can celebrate Halloween at McAlister’s Deli.

Participating locations will be offering free kids meals to children in costumes ages 12 and under Oct. 31.

“Our youngest guests are some of our most important ones,” said Paul Macaluso, president of McAlister’s Deli. “McAlister’s is proud to offer something delicious for every member of the family and our restaurant employees always look forward to seeing the creative costumes on Halloween!”

The offer is only available with the purchase of one adult entree and cannot be combined with another offer.

East Tennessee locations participating:

Knoxville: Turkey Creek, Schaad Road, Deane Hill

Alcoa

Pigeon Forge

Oak Ridge