Lenoir City High School head football coach suspended

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Lenoir City High School’s head football coach has been suspended amid a criminal investigation involving two juveniles.

LCHS Athletic Director Greg Boling said Thursday, “Coach Jeff Cortez has been placed on a short suspension for neglect of duties.” Cortez is expected to return to work on Monday.

Offensive coordinator Matt Coe will coach the team for the regular season finale Friday night at Catholic High School.

Lenoir City Police Chief Don White confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side there is an ongoing criminal investigation regarding the juveniles. Few details have been released because of the age of those involved, but Chief White said the investigation started in September surrounding a situation that happened on the high school’s campus. Chief White said two teens have been charged.

The Loudon County District Attorney’s office released a statement saying, “There is an investigation of alleged criminal behavior involving juveniles at Lenoir City High School.”