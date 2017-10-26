Legal aid clinic to focus on debt relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennesseans can receive advice on debt relief at an upcoming legal clinic.

The event is being hosted by the Legal Aid of East Tennessee and the Knoxville Bar Association. The clinic will cover debt issues and bankruptcy.

Participants must be pre-screened to attend. Potential clients can contact Legal Aid at 865-637-0484 or click on “Begin Client Intake” on the organization’s website.

Those who qualify will receive a bankruptcy packet to complete, and will need to bring tax returns and pay stubs.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4 and clients will be paired with a volunteer attorney.