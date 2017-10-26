Leaf collection to begin in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — The City of Knoxville will begin leaf collection Nov. 6.

Crews will vacuum leaves raked to the edge of the street four times from November to February.

The collected leaves are recycled into mulch. The City says around 34,000 tons of yard waste is collected from 59,000 households each year. Seven thousand tons of the collected amount are leaves.

“Our leaf collection service is a win-win for everyone,” said Chad Weth, Public Service Director. “Residents get to avoid the classic seasonal headache of bagging leaves, and the leaves are put to use rather than adding to our landfills.”

The City says leaves can be raked or blown into piles that are in an obstructed location near the street. Bagged leaves will be collected if the bags can fit inside waste containers.

For more information, call 311.