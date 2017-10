KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County man has been charged by a grand jury with four counts of statutory rape and aggravated statutory rape.

A grand jury presentment alleges Madison Cory Duren, 27, had sexual intercourse with two different underage girls, one of whom was at least 10 years younger than he, and the other five to 10 years younger.

All of the alleged incidents happened in April 2017.

Duren is scheduled to appear in court on November 11. No other details have been released.