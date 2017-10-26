Gay Street Bridge to close for a month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Gay Street Bridge and Council Place will be closed for about a month, beginning Monday.

A contractor will be installing a water line between East Blount Avenue and Council Place as part of the Blount Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project, according to the city.

While the bridge is closed, vehicles and Knoxville Area Transit Route 40 buses will be detoured across the Henley Bridge.

There will also be two-way traffic on the section of Sevier Avenue just south of the Gay Steet Bridge while Council Place is closed. Bicyclists will be accommodated along the new two-way route on this section of Sevier Avenue.

 

