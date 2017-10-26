Fisher-Price recalls 63K infant motion seats due to fire hazard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fisher-Price recalled 63,000 infant motion seats due to a fire hazard risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Soothing Motions Seats move, and play 10 songs and nature sounds.

The company received 36 reports of the product overheating including one incident of a contained fire within the motor housing unit. No injuries have been reported.

The units that have been recalled have the model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22. Also, the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with the number CMR39 was also recalled.

The units were sold at from Nov. 2015-oct. 2017 for $160-$175 from BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and other retailers.

The company says owners should stop the Soothing Motions Seats and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund, at 800-432-5437.