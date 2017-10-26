America to get free tacos thanks to Cameron Maybin

(KAMR) – Taco Bell will be giving away free tacos on Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin.

The Mexican eatery has been running its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion where if someone steals a base during the World Series, everyone in the U.S. receives a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Maybin stole a base during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

According to SB Nation, this is the 10th season Taco Bell has offered the deal. This will be the sixth time America has scored a free taco.

After the game, Maybin celebrated his accomplishment on Twitter.

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017