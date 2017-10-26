2 vehicles involved in rollover crash in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Kendrick Thompson)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —  A crash happened in Knoxville Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Merchant Drive/Cedar Lane and Central. Two vehicles were involved in the crash that caused a red SUV to roll over.

According to the WATE 6 On Your Side crew at the scene, the lights were out at the intersection before the crash.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

There is no more information at this time.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.

Rollover crash in Knoxville

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s