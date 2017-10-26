2 vehicles involved in rollover crash in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash happened in Knoxville Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Merchant Drive/Cedar Lane and Central. Two vehicles were involved in the crash that caused a red SUV to roll over.

According to the WATE 6 On Your Side crew at the scene, the lights were out at the intersection before the crash.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

There is no more information at this time.

