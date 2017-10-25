West Knoxville ‘Halloween house’ to be featured on Good Morning America

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s the season for spiders, pumpkins and ghosts – Halloween. One Knoxville family really gets into the spirit.

If you’ve passed by the Willis family’s neighborhood in West Knoxville, you might have seen it. It’s decked out, inside and out, with everything Halloween. The house is gaining so much attention, it’s going to be in the national spotlight Wednesday morning.

Good Morning America will be doing a mini house tour of the spooky spot.

“When I was young, my dad did it all the time and decorated it all up. And he’s kind of passed that down to me and my two brothers. They put on haunted houses and their camping site. And now we hope to pass it on to our kids,” said Gannon Willis.

The Willis family has been decorating the house for about 10 years. They say it takes about a day and a half to do the inside and a half day to do the outside.

Good Morning America’s segment on the West Knoxville Halloween house is expected to air around 8:30 a.m. on WATE 6 On Your Side.

