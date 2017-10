MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night when she was hit by a car in Morristown.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. on Highway 160 near Merchants Greene Road. A city spokesperson says the highway is closed northbound to Sugar Hollow Road.

The identity of the victim has not been released. WATE 6 On Your Side is still working to learn more information.

