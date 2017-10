KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An overturned tractor-trailer closed a Knoxville roadway.

The crash happened at Pleasant Ridge Road at Murray Road. Knoxville Police say there are injuries.

An extended rescue is underway. Police expect the road to be clear by 4 p.m.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s crew at the scene says the truck was carrying bread products.

There is no more information at this time.