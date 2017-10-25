Newport police looking for person of interest

Published:
Investigators say the theft happened on Oct. 9 at a Newport business.  (Photo: Newport Police)

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Newport Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a theft case.

Investigators say the theft happened on Oct. 9 at a Newport business.

The suspect was seen leaving in a white four-door vehicle with no hubcaps.

If you have any information, call 423-623-5556, ext. 551.

