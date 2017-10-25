NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Newport Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a theft case.
Investigators say the theft happened on Oct. 9 at a Newport business.
The suspect was seen leaving in a white four-door vehicle with no hubcaps.
If you have any information, call 423-623-5556, ext. 551.
Photos: Newport police looking for person of interest
Photos: Newport police looking for person of interest x
