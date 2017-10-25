New Aubrey’s Restaurant opens in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Aubrey’s Restaurant has been serving people in the Powell community for the last 20 years. They opened a new location in the area on Wednesday.

The new location is on Emory Road next to the new Kroger. It will offer customers the same farm fresh dishes as before, but there are some added improvements.

“We have 40 draft beers now, as opposed to our old location, we only had 12. We have more of a selection. Our restaurant is also bigger, so we have more tables. We can seat more people. So we are excited about that,” said Shelley Geren with the restaurant.

The new location began serving customers at 11 a.m. Wednesday.