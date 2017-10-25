New Aubrey’s Restaurant opens in Powell

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Aubrey's Restaurant in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Aubrey’s Restaurant has been serving people in the Powell community for the last 20 years. They opened a new location in the area on Wednesday.

The new location is on Emory Road next to the new Kroger. It will offer customers the same farm fresh dishes as before, but there are some added improvements.

“We have 40 draft beers now, as opposed to our old location, we only had 12. We have more of a selection. Our restaurant is also bigger, so we have more tables. We can seat more people. So we are excited about that,” said Shelley Geren with the restaurant.

The new location began serving customers at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s