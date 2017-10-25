Nashville homicide suspect added to TBI most wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Nashville man to its Top 10 Most Wanted list who is wanted for a homicide in Robertson County.

TBI says Ricardo Lamont Murray Jr., 19, is wanted for homicide, aggravated robbery and theft after an incident in the Cedar Hill area Tuesday where police believe he fatally shot Jonathan Outlaw, who was trying to sell him a vehicle.

Murray is an African-American man around 5’8″ and 164 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.