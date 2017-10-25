Nashville fire captain charged with arson

WKRN staff Published:
Jeffrey Neely (source: TBI)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A captain with the Nashville Fire Department was indicted and arrested on charges of arson and insurance fraud.

Jeffrey Neely was indicted on Oct. 18 and booked into the into the Dickson County jail on Oct. 24, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI began investigating two days after a Sept. 5 fire at Neely’s home on White Bluff Road in White Bluff, Tennessee. At the time, it was reported the fire began while he was cooking bacon.

According to a press release, an investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set by the 48-year-old.

Neely remains in jail on $50,000 bond.

