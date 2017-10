KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Opera will be hosting a gala concert for its 40th anniversary.

The concert will feature performances by Rochelle Bard, Catherine Daniel and Scott Bearden.

The program will feature songs from “Don Giovanni,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “The Merry Widow,” “Norma,” “The Pearl Fishers,” “The Valkyrie” and more.

The event will be Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre.