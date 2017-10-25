3 charged in fatal Powell roadway shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people have been taken into custody in a roadway shooting earlier this month near Powell High School.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Jorge Manuel Ortiz, 21, and Cameron Brewer, 18 have each been charged with first degree murder and attempted second degree murder. Each are being held on $1 million bond. Additionally, a juvenile has been charged with felony murder and attempted felony murder.

The shooting happened the night of October 10 along Emory Road near the school.

Deputies say around 6 p.m., a 911 caller said a black Ford Mustang was chasing a white Chrysler Sebring. A passenger in the Mustang was shooting at the Sebring with a handgun. The chase started on Clinton Highway near Powell Drive, according to deputies, and ended when the Sebring stopped in the 2500 block of Emory Road.

The driver and passenger of the Sebring were both shot. Cameron Smith, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Lucas Halliburton, 20, was transported to UT Medical Center with what deputies said was a single gunshot wound.

Deputies on Wednesday said the incident started on October 6 with a small narcotics transaction between Ortiz and Halliburton in which fake money was used. Smith was not present and deputies don’t believe he was aware of the transaction.

Ortiz and others were attempting to get their money back on October 10 when the shooting happened.