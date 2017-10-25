Knox County Schools honor educators during Thank-A-Teacher week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students are thanking their teachers this week in Knox County.

Knox County Schools’s Thank-A-Teacher week is funded by Great Schools Partnerships.

There will be events throughout the week honoring teachers.

The Teacher Supply Depot will be open on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Teachers can receive free supplies and dinner. The depot is at 709 N. Cedar Bluff Road.

Teachers can see a free movie with their families at Regal’s Downtown Riviera Theater Saturday at 10 a.m. Teachers and their families will receive free popcorn and sodas. Teacher IDs are required for admission.