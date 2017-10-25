Former Lady Vol Tamika Catchings to speak at dinner benefiting UT Health Science Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Lady Vol Tamika Catchings will be speaking at an upcoming event in Knoxville.

The former WNBA player and Olympic gold medalist will be sharing her story of sports and hearing loss at a dinner benefiting the University of Tennessee Health Science Center Department of Audiology and Speech Pathology.

The dinner will be Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at The Foundry on the Fair Site.

Tickets cost $75 and 50 percent of the ticket price will be tax deductible.

Proceeds will go toward the Tamika Catchings Endowed Scholarship Fund for UTHSC graduate students and the Tamika Catchings Amplification Assistance Fund for UTHSC patients.

At the event, a youth basketball clinic instructed by Catchings will be auctioned.