Food City fundraises for East Tennessee hunger relief organizations

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
The organizations say the donations really do make an impact in East Tennessee. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City holds a fundraising campaign to help fight hunger in East Tennessee every year.

This year, the “Race Against Hunger” campaign raised more than $363,000. The money was presented to hunger relief organizations.

“I think it is a gift, not only just a financial gift but it’s a gift from people’s spirits,” said Angelic Ministries Jo Frazier. “They really do want to contribute and make people’s lives better.”

Food City’s campaign has been going on every year since 1992.

